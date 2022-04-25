Conference for flexible, hybrid electronics coming this spring

The intelliFLEX Innovation Alliance will host its annual conference and trade show relating to flexible and hybrid electronics (FHE) at the Rose Theatre in Brampton Ontario on May 17-18. The Canadian Printed and flexible Electronics Symposium (CPES22) puts its focus on the most relevant, state of the art technical topics, global networking and sustainability.

The goal of the gathering is to advance attendees research, build your supply chain, expand business and partnerships, while fostering diversity throughout the industry’s ecosystem, according to Dr. Michelle Chrétien, intelliFLEX president and CEO and associate VP research at Conestoga College.

Networking opportunities

“As we all adjust to our new circumstances, intelliFLEX continues to search for new ways to create value for members and our ecosystem” says Chrétien. “Our annual event is recognized for its great networking opportunities and the dynamism of the industrial, academic and institutional community.”

This year, the event focuses on sustainability, the circular economy and strengthening international networks. Speakers from around the world will take us delve into the advances in textile electronics, IoT sensors and cybersecurity, sustainability challenges, while also highlighting the latest developments in materials and processes for printed and flexible electronics.

Something for everyone

“We are gratified by the level of interest and support we have received for this exciting event,” says Dr. Arnold Kell, research officer at the emerging technologies division of the National Research Council of Canada and chair of the CPES2022 Selection Committee.

Kell says CPES2022 holds appeal for both newcomers and veterans of the industry, relevant for academic and industrial members of the community, as well as for those looking to learn more about this field.

Reconnect with industry colleagues

“Recent years have been challenging on many fronts, and we are eager to reconnect with our industry colleagues and forge new connections in person. There is a special interest at this symposium in engaging with the students who will be driving this technology in the future,” Kell adds.

The event features a number of industry partners, including I-CI, the NRC, Neuronic Works, NovaCentrix, PulseForge and ST. For more information on the CPES2022 agenda and speakers, visit: https://intelliflex.org/cpes2022/agenda