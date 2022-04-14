CNDN prepares next gen of knowledge economy leaders

Canada’s National Design Network (CNDN) continues to produce a walking technology transfer to Canada’ tech industry, according to the results of a recent study on CNDN alumni, and its training of Highly Qualified Personnel (HQP) in Canada.

CNDN, managed by Canada’s leading hardware technology facilitator CMC Microsystems, delivers technology services in design (CAD), fabrication (FAB), and research (LAB) to more than 10,000 researchers in Canadian universities, colleges, and companies for designing and manufacturing microsystem and nanotechnology prototypes. Our network is focussed on areas of R&D that have high impact on Canadian industry and economic growth, such as the IoT & AI, quantum, microelectronics, photonics and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS).

Accelerated career progression

CNDN researchers bring a holistic skillset into the marketplace, as they receive training in intellectual property matters, export controls, confidentiality agreements, licensing requirements, and infrastructure-sharing, according to Gord Harling, president and CEO of CMC Microsystems.

Highlights from the research include:

On average, 700 HQP join industry in Canada annually

Increased employer productivity : Thanks to training received at CNDN facilities, Canadian firms saved training costs averaging $7 million to $10 million annually

For Harling, CNDN is crucial for developing Canadian talent and firms.

“Through CNDN, Canadian researchers gain access to a complete ecosystem of technological tools and processes that are not available anywhere else. This gives our graduates a competitive advantage. They are trained in highly relevant areas of technology so the transition to industry or creating new companies is much more effective”, he said.

Economic prosperity of communities

CNDN graduates have collaborated with and worked for over 1,000 Canadian firms from start-ups and scale-ups to industry giants such as Intel, IBM, D-Wave, 1QBIT (ICT); FCA Canada, GM Canada (auto/transportation); Morgan Solar, Schlumberger (environment/energy); Abbott Laboratories, Eli-Lilly (healthcare); Honeywell Aerospace, Thales (defence/safety/security); and MDA Corp., Pratt & Whitney (aerospace).

Our research also shows that over 70% of the HQP continue to work and live in Canada 20 years following graduation. Retaining these very skilled employees benefits industry and contributes to the economic prosperity of communities across the country.

“CNDN and CMC have a proven track record in driving research excellence. Our training offerings have a real impact on Canadian firms and universities who are competing in a highly globalized, competitive advanced technology space. All Canadians are seeing the benefits of Highly Qualified Personnel contribute to their communities” concluded Harling.