Brampton tech hub unveils incubator program

Brampton Ontario-based technology start-up incubator Altitude Accelerator launched its newest incubator cohort. The program will run six months until September 30, 2022. This is the 17th consecutive incubator class for Altitude.

Altitude’s competitive invite-only incubator program offers technology start-up founders access to top-tier mentors and advisors, expert-led workshops, and peer support. The program is focused on intensive marketing and sales strategies to build market traction for future investment.

“Investors want quantitative evidence that there is market demand for a new product,” said Pam Banks, Altitude Accelerator Executive Director. “Our incubator program is specifically structured to help founders demonstrate this demand to potential investors. We are thrilled to welcome the companies selected for Incubator 17 and are excited to help them during this stage of their start-up trajectory.”

Wide array of industries

Incubator 17 includes start-up companies from a wide array of industries, including cleantech, sports, healthcare, education, supply chain, operations, and transportation. Companies include Digital Water Solutions, DocClik, Gametime Technologies, Subskryb, PathtoCareer, ZeMaas, BoardSpace, Carpollo, BallStreet, and Artintech.

“Altitude Accelerator consistently delivers high-quality start-ups to the investment community that have far-reaching impact,” said Andrew Opala, Founder & Managing Partner, Preference Capital Inc., and Altitude Board of Directors Chair. “Since 2008 Altitude has helped start-ups raise over $575 million in funding, generate $421 million in revenue, and create over 2,000 jobs in Ontario. We look forward to Incubator 17’s pitch presentations in October.”