Bosch acquires micro speaker specialist Arioso Systems

Bosch has expanded its expertise in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) micro speakers and strengthened its market position in sensing solutions with its acquisition of Arioso Systems. Based in Dresden, Germany, Arioso is to become part of the Bosch Sensortec GmbH.

“The planned acquisition of Arioso Systems further enlarges our sensing solutions expertise for consumer electronics in the field of micro speakers and makes us even more diversified. We are thus consistently expanding our strong position as technology leader in this area,” says Dr. Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO at Bosch Sensortec.

Arioso Systems which emerged from the Fraunhofer IPMS and research activities at the BTU Cottbus-Senftenberg in 2019, is one of the world’s most innovative providers of MEMS micro speaker technology. The technology is also a beneficial complement to Bosch’s MEMS sensor portfolio for wearables and hearables.

The innovative technology concept from Arioso Systems combined with the long-lasting experience from Bosch Sensortec to develop a technology to high-volume consumer electronics market maturity is expected to shape the emerging global MEMS micro speaker market. Manufacturers of TWS (true wireless stereo) earphones and other hearable devices will benefit from a sound generation with significant less power consumption and a smaller form factor, which means an expanded battery run time and easier system integration.

Advertisement

“The whole Arioso Systems team is excited to become part of the most powerful global provider of sensing solutions and to take the next step in expanding our leading-edge technology,” says Hermann Schenk, CEO of Arioso Systems. “Joining our forces means we can leverage the full potential of our MEMS micro speaker technology.”