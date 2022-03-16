UL certifies three subassemblies of energy storage equipment

UL, the world leader in safety science, announced the creation of a certification service for energy storage equipment subassemblies (ESES) to assess compliance with UL 9540, the standard for energy storage systems and equipment. It allows manufacturers of large energy storage facilities to source certified (listed) components from the battery supplier and power conditioning equipment supplier to create the energy storage system (ESS).

UL certified three ESES for NHOA Energy (formerly Engie EPS), NHOA Group’s global business line dedicated to stationary energy storage that designs and delivers turnkey storage systems, helping independent power producers achieve their renewable energy targets.

The ESES certification program enables manufacturers of direct current (DC) storage systems, code enforcement authorities and owners of ESES assets to:

Demonstrate that DC storage systems meet UL 9540

Be flexible in UL’s battery and energy storage system testing and certification services

Find Suppliers on UL Product iQ

Navigate a compliance environment with rapidly changing regulations and codes

“With the new certification of energy storage equipment subassemblies, a manufacturer of DC storage systems has easier and faster access to UL 9540 certification. This is another example how our cost-effective, on-time certification strategies provide the most flexibility and superior certification methods, accelerating time to market,” said Maurice Johnson, product manager for batteries and energy storage systems at within UL’s Energy and Industrial Automation Group. “UL is the first to offer this type of certification, and we are proud to be able to combine it with our superior fire spread testing.

Advertisement

UL has established industry-leading testing and certification offerings for the ESS, helping to simplify complex certification activities and enabling customers to efficiently navigate rapidly changing codes and regulatory changes. UL’s worldwide network of expert engineers can translate and support the varying requirements of a specific market application.