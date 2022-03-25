TTI’s HQ receives security certification

TTI Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, announced the company has received ISO 27001 Information Security Management System certification at its global headquarters in Fort Worth TX. This certification is proof that TTI has implemented security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise for all operations of TTI’s internal data related to the warehousing and distribution of the electronic component’s environment.

ISO 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). TTI’s certification was issued by an independent and accredited certification body who by conducting audits showed that TTI has successfully written and implemented a formal Information Security Management System.

This certification is evidence that TTI has met rigorous international standard requirements and demonstrates TTI’s continued commitment to information security at every level assuring that the security of data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of the organization. Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that TTI’s security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices.