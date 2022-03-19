S-P International marks 50th anniversary

S-P International, Burnaby BC, a global distributor of electronic components, is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary in business this year.

Supplying and sourcing passive and active components for the electronic industry for five decades, SP International has grown through the years to operate one of the largest warehouses in Canada. What started as a small resistor and capacitor supplier to the Canadian electronic industry has matured into a very diversified provider of electronic manufacturing services, component procurement, cable assembly, customized enclosures, and supply chain management solutions to CMs and OEMS around the world.

“Through our network of regional distributors, we continue to provide on-time delivery, quality service, and market competitive pricing, to OEMs and CMs around the globe,” says company CEO Wilf Wassersleben.

He says the growth and diversity were made possible because of our quality suppliers, our many employees and of course our many loyal customers.

“Thanks to all of you for being so supportive over all these years, Wassersleben says. “As I start to wind down my working career, I feel very confident that our next generation of outstanding Management will only build on the success of these past 50 years.”