RF Industries completes acquisition of Microlab

RF Industries Ltd, a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, has announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Microlab/FXR LLC, the radio frequency components business of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT).

“We are excited about the significant opportunity this acquisition creates to innovate and drive a more powerful product roadmap for our combined company and welcome Microlab’s talented employees and customers to RF Industries,” says Robert Dawson, president and CEO of RF Industries. “Microlab brings us access to a new set of high-performance, network operator approved products that we can sell to our growing customer base and through our extensive distribution channel.”

Microlab designs and manufactures high-performance RF and Microwave products enabling signal distribution and deployment of in-building DAS (distributed antenna systems), wireless base stations and small cell networks, and generated unaudited revenue of approximately $16 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.7 million for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021. RF Industries expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its stand-alone financials and anticipates realizing meaningful operating synergies upon the integration of the Microlab business.