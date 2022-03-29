ProEV to open dedicated wire harness facility in Montreal

ProEV, a global leader in smart, connected and electrified solutions, will open North America’s largest dedicated wire harness and engineering facility for commercial and industrial electric vehicles in Montreal this summer. ProEV is now completing improvements and installing equipment at the Montreal facility, which is slated to open in August 2022.

ProEV, a division of Electrical Components International, has been supporting the electric vehicle industry since 2015, working with start-ups and established OEMs alike. This new dedicated facility represents ProEV’s commitment to invest in the future of EVs and will benefit the industry and the economy, according to Jarred Knecht, president of ProEV.

“Supporting the supply chain for commercial and industrial EVs is imperative for the environment, economy, and establishing of a hub for manufacturing and innovation in North America,” says Knecht. “Job creation, and economic growth in the new technology era is at the cornerstone of our nation. Our dedicated EV center of excellence will work with our customers globally to support the electrification of all vehicles, leading the charge into the next generation of clean, sustainable transportation.”

Cutting edge proprietary technologies

According to the EPA, 80% of emissions come from 20% of vehicles volume, namely commercial and industrial vehicles, whereby passenger vehicles represent 80% of vehicle volume and 20% of emissions.

“ProEV has chosen to focus especially on the market segment where electrification will have the most impact on our environment.”

As the firm continues its rapid growth, ProEV seeks to add talented team members for the Montreal EV facility and other positions across the company. Opportunities are posted at ProEV’s LinkedIn or applicants can email the company.

“Our vision is to utilize technology to build technology products. Our in-house applied innovation team has created cutting edge proprietary technologies using artificial intelligence and robotics to assist our teams in building safety-critical products for our customers.”