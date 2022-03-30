Nexperia unveils new Dallas design center

Nexperia has officially unveiled its new design centre in Dallas, Texas. Having recently celebrated its fifth anniversary as an independent company, this development marks another major step towards Nexperia’s stated goal of becoming a world leader in essential semiconductors by 2030.

The Dallas design center is Nexperia’s first research and development facility in North America and will focus on the development of analog signal conversion and power management ICs. According to Irene Deng, general manager business group, Power and Signal Conversion at Nexperia, who will head up the new center: “The Dallas design center represents an important company milestone for several reasons. It demonstrates Nexperia’s commitment to establishing R&D activity in North America and it will also enable Nexperia to expand and strengthen the analog IC portfolio, power management ICs and signal conditioning ICs.”

Nexperia has ambitious plans for its new center and is aiming for a sixfold increase in the numbers of employees located there by the end of 2023. “Upon presenting this investment proposal to the CEO of Nexperia, Xuezheng Zhang, it received near immediate approval, as entering the analog market delivers on our strategy to transition the Nexperia portfolio towards more differentiated, unique and combined products. Having worked in the semiconductor industry for over 30 years, I have seldom encountered such ambitious growth plans” says Dan Jensen, general manager of Nexperia’s business group, Analog & Logic ICs.

To capture the opportunities that address the power management and signal conversion requirements, Nexperia will both strengthen and expand its portfolio with more complex and high-power products. The addition of these products will further reinforce the strong brand reputation Nexperia has gained for its existing portfolio of logic, discretes and wide-bandgap semiconductor devices.

Nexperia is now actively recruiting for new members to join its Dallas team, for more information please visit: www.nexperia.com/careers/