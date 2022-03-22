NeuronicWorks expands low volume pcb assembly services

NeuronicWorks Inc., a Toronto-based engineering and technology design firm, announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations with the offer of integrated, turnkey, custom pcba and SMT production services for prototyping and high mix, low volume manufacturing.

Situated within the North York headquarters, the production area is spread over 22,000-sq-ft space and will house SMT assembly and box build services. The new pcba and SMT production area will leverage on process expertise, state of the art equipment and in-house engineering expertise to ensure testability, traceability, and manufacturability off all our designs.

With turnkey integrated services, NeuronicWorks now offers the ability to handle end to end design, prototyping, certification, pilot, high-mix, low volume manufacturing, and inventory and supply chain management out of one location. Having both design engineering and manufacturing services vertically integrated will shorten the NPD cycle, highly increasing NPI efficiency.

Design engineering, prototyping & manufacturing services

“Being guided by a constant demand for low volume manufacturing support, we believe the next natural step for our growth as a company is to enter into high mix, low volume manufacturing services that will complement our design services allowing us to serve a full spectrum of services,” says said Titu Botos, CEO of NeuronicWorks. “With design engineering, prototyping and manufacturing services seamlessly provided under one roof, our customers gain benefits that include seamless design transfer, increased productivity, high quality, reduced time and competitive pricing. Our pcba and SMT production services will produce state of the art designs incorporating best-in-class manufacturability and testability standards enabling faster development cycles.”