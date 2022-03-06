Mouser sponsors electronic design contest

Mouser Electronics Inc., has announced its sponsorship of the 20th Create the Future Design Contest, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design the next great thing. Mouser, which has sponsored the contest for many years, is joined again by valued manufacturers Intel and Analog Devices, Inc. as co-sponsors. The contest is produced by SAE Media Group, an SAE International Company. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest.

The contest is now open for submissions through July 1, 2022. The grand prize winner receives worldwide recognition and a cash prize of $25,000 for an innovative product that benefits society and the economy. Previous contests have produced more than 15,000 design ideas from engineers, entrepreneurs and students in more than 100 countries.

“From our beginnings, Mouser has supported engineers, innovators and students,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are proud of our longstanding support for the Create the Future Design Contest and the many innovations it has inspired.”

Designs that enhance humanity, improve quality of healthcare

“Mouser is known for supporting innovation among engineers as well as for providing unparalleled service to its customers,” said Joseph Pramberger, president of SAE Media Group. “We are very happy to once again team up with Mouser and its manufacturers, Intel and Analog Devices.”

The Create the Future Design Contest brings attention to product designs that enhance humanity, improve quality of healthcare or help to provide sustainable solutions. Previous grand prize-winning entries include self-destroying plastics, a self-contained device for organ and limb transport, and an economical rapid screening device to prevent food-borne illness.