MDA lands $269M contract for next phase of Canadarm

MDA Ltd., Brampton ON, a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, announced that it is receiving $269-million from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for the next phase of the Canadarm3 program.

Phase B of the program will see MDA complete the preliminary design of the Canadarm3 robotics system that will be used aboard the NASA-led Gateway – a major, multi-year international collaboration to establish a sustainable space station in lunar orbit to support human and robotic missions to the surface of the Moon.

Highly innovative autonomous system

This builds upon MDA’s completed Phase 0 and subsequent Phase A, which established the technical requirements needed for the design and manufacturing of the Canadarm3 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based robotic system. Operating approximately 400,000 kilometres from Earth, Canadarm3 will be a highly innovative autonomous system capable of maintaining itself and making decisions with minimal human intervention.

“This is another important milestone for MDA that demonstrates our ability to execute in the rapidly accelerating global space economy and further reinforces our role as a worldwide leader in robotics and space operations,” said Mike Greenley, chief executive officer of MDA. “MDA now intends to leverage its world-class engineering capabilities, mission expertise, and cutting-edge Canadarm3 technology with an eye towards commercializing space robotics products in the years ahead.”

MDA will work with Canadian firms coast to coast

“Driven by Canada’s strategic investments in space robotics, Canadarm3 will fuel incredible opportunities for our space sector,” said CSA President Lisa Campbell. “Within a growing global space economy, MDA will work with Canadian companies from coast to coast, strengthening a robust industrial supply chain primed for leadership and success as humanity returns to the Moon and ventures farther than ever before.”

The contract will be added to MDA’s backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with the design work expected to be completed over the next 17 months.