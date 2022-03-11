Fitbit recalls its Ionic smartwatches

Fitbit Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of its Ionic brand smartwatches, which the company introduced in 2017 and stopped producing in 2020. The battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

“The health and safety of Fitbit users is our highest priority. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution for our users. We will offer a refund to Fitbit Ionic customers,” says a media release issued by Fitbit Inc.

This recall is specific to Fitbit Ionic devices, and does not impact any other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers. The firm requested that consumers stop using their device. Additional details regarding this recall are provided in the weblink below.

https://help.fitbit.com/en/ionic.htm#contact