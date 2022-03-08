Event puts focus on women in manufacturing

In an effort to further facilitate conversations about advancing women into roles of their choice in Canada’s manufacturing sector, 15 of Annex Business Media’s manufacturing media brands are coming together to host Advance: Women in Manufacturing, a virtual event on March 22 at 1 pm.

As a follow up to its highly successful Women in Manufacturing virtual gathering in 2021, this year’s event will highlight the ongoing efforts to dismantle the barriers that prevent or discourage women from entering Canada’s manufacturing industry.

Advance: Women in Manufacturing event offers live panel discussions, a keynote presentation, a workshop and on-demand sessions. This event also features influencers in the Canadian manufacturing sector, as well as women who have trailblazed in their careers.

Click here to see the full AGENDA

Speakers will explore the importance of fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, discuss bias in the workplace, share career advice and real-life experiences, recommend action plans to help women advance in their careers, and much more.

The 15 manufacturing media brands coming together to host the event include: Manufacturing AUTOMATION, Canadian Manufacturing Online, PLANT, MRO, EP&T, Canadian Plastics, Canadian Packaging, Design Engineering, IPP&T, PrintAction, Frasers, Process West, Glass Canada, Fenestration Review and Food in Canada.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry experts and thought leaders whose shared goal is to promote gender equity, diversity and inclusion in Canadian manufacturing.

Click here to register