element14 launches Pi-Fest design challenge

In celebration of Pi Day, element14.com, an Avnet community, launched the Raspberry Pi Pi-Fest Design Challenge. The competition will put Raspberry Pi Pico at the center stage as community members will use the device, coupled with any other Raspberry Pi products of their choice, to create a music or audio-themed project.

Fifty sponsored challengers will receive a Raspberry Pi Pico kit free of charge to build and blog about their music or audio project. Community members can use the Raspberry Pi Pico to produce music and audio projects, including:

Synthesizers

Podcasting Rigs

Live Production Machines

AI Music Machines

Sound Level Logging and Monitoring Devices

“We always love seeing the innovative designs and projects the element14 Community creates,” said Dianne Kibbey, Global Head of Community and Social Media for element14. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Pi Day than engaging our community to put their creativity to the test and create a musical project with the Raspberry Pi Pico.”

After receiving their Raspberry Pi Pico kit, challengers will have until July to complete and blog about their projects. Successful projects will be featured on element14’s Pi-Fest Live Stream and a Pi-Fest Tour Poster. The first-place winner will receive $500 in Ticketmaster vouchers, a Shure SM7B Professional Microphone and Stand, a Go XLR professional USB Audio Interface, a headline position on the live-streamed festival, and a headline position in their very own Pi-Fest Tour Poster. The runner-up will receive $250 in Ticketmaster vouchers, a Shure MV7 USB microphone, a headline position on the live-streamed festival, and a headline position in their own Pi-Fest Tour Poster. Finisher prizes include a feature on the Pi-Fest Tour poster and a Multicomp Pro Multimeter Set.