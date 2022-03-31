Edgewater Wireless selects CMC as fab services partner

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc., an industry leader in Wi-Fi spectrum slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, has selected CMC Microsystems as its on-shore fabrication services partner. CMC has been selected to provide a conduit to North American fabrication services for Edgewater’s next-generation of Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing silicon solutions via GlobalFoundries (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing.

“Delivering on our promise to on-shore our silicon production, we have solidified our relationship with CMC Microsystems to ramp up our access to GlobalFoundries, the largest silicon manufacturing foundry owned and operated in North America,” says Andrew Skafel, president and CEO. “This strategic and timely partnership gives us access to multi-product and single-product wafer fabrication and energizes our commitment to Canadian and North American silicon manufacturing.

Cutting-edge Spectrum Slicing technology

“CMC is proud to add Edgewater Wireless to its growing list of silicon design partners,” adds Gord Harling, CEO of CMC Microsystems. “Edgewater’s cutting-edge Spectrum Slicing technology will give Canada a strategic advantage in Wi-Fi silicon for years to come, and we are excited to be part of this effort. CMC’s close relationship with GlobalFoundries will ensure timely, cost-effective fabrication.”

CMC Microsystems is the preferred fabrication partner for many of Canada’s top fabless semiconductor companies and has a solid relationship with GlobalFoundries, allowing for both engineering wafer and mass production wafer manufacturing.