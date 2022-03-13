Electronic Products & Technology

Digi-Key launches automation video series

‘Revolutionizing Automation’ is co-sponsored by Omron and Siemens

March 13, 2022  EP&T Magazine


Automation / Robotics
Electronics
Supply Chain
automation
distribution
industrial
supply Chain
video

Digi-Key Electronics has launched ‘Revolutionizing Automation,’ a new video series that explores cutting-edge automation and control technologies. Sponsored by Omron and Siemens, the four-part video series highlights how Digi-Key processes over 5.3-million orders annually with an efficient and effective supply chain enabled by the world’s leading suppliers that are revolutionizing automation and control solutions including sensors, motors and controllers, robotics, connectors, power, RFID and more.

“Automation and control components are not only something that Digi-Key offers in its extensive product portfolio, but also something that we use every day to ensure that orders are fulfilled quickly, safely and effectively,” said Eric Wendt, director of automation at Digi-Key. “Automation and control is a quickly-growing market that is essential to ensuring global supply chains continue to run smoothly throughout ups and downs, so we are excited to share more about Digi-Key’s use of this technology in this video series.”

Digi-Key released a four-part video series called “Revolutionizing Automation” with Omron and Siemens.

The first video in the series, “Totally Integrated Automation,” is currently live on Digi-Key’s website. The episode showcases conversations with leaders at Siemens about the building blocks of Totally Integrated Automation Portal (TIA Portal) that are now available to Digi-Key customers.

The next episode, “Robotics and Machinery,” offers a look at how Digi-Key is utilizing new robotics technologies from Omron, and others, to automate tasks throughout the Digi-Key warehouse. The video will be released in early April.

Advertisement
Print this page

Related Stories
Digi-Key rolls out video series on supply chain
Digi-Key launches ‘Factory Tomorrow’ video series
Digi-Key launches smart cities video series
Digi-Key launches video series with Arduino, Supplyframe and Microchip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*