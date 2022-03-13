Digi-Key launches automation video series

Digi-Key Electronics has launched ‘Revolutionizing Automation,’ a new video series that explores cutting-edge automation and control technologies. Sponsored by Omron and Siemens, the four-part video series highlights how Digi-Key processes over 5.3-million orders annually with an efficient and effective supply chain enabled by the world’s leading suppliers that are revolutionizing automation and control solutions including sensors, motors and controllers, robotics, connectors, power, RFID and more.

“Automation and control components are not only something that Digi-Key offers in its extensive product portfolio, but also something that we use every day to ensure that orders are fulfilled quickly, safely and effectively,” said Eric Wendt, director of automation at Digi-Key. “Automation and control is a quickly-growing market that is essential to ensuring global supply chains continue to run smoothly throughout ups and downs, so we are excited to share more about Digi-Key’s use of this technology in this video series.”

The first video in the series, “Totally Integrated Automation,” is currently live on Digi-Key’s website. The episode showcases conversations with leaders at Siemens about the building blocks of Totally Integrated Automation Portal (TIA Portal) that are now available to Digi-Key customers.

The next episode, “Robotics and Machinery,” offers a look at how Digi-Key is utilizing new robotics technologies from Omron, and others, to automate tasks throughout the Digi-Key warehouse. The video will be released in early April.