Delta-Q Technologies adds firms to partner program

Delta-Q Technologies, a Burnaby BC-based provider of battery charging solutions, has welcomed four additional companies to its ‘Charged by Delta-Q’ partner program, including Stafl Systems, Idneo, BSLBATT Battery and American Battery Solutions. Like existing partners, these companies will have access to the tools, brand association and support to collaborate with Delta-Q in a variety of electric drive markets.

This also means that Delta-Q supplied OEMs will now have a curated network of 13 compatible battery and battery management system (BMS) manufacturers that work well with Delta-Q’s charging solutions.

Secure quality & compatible power solutions

“The expansion of this program is an important milestone as we look to advance engagement and collaboration across manufacturers in the electric drive vehicle and industrial equipment sectors,” says Rod Dayrit, director of business development, Americas at Delta-Q. “By signifying our compatibility with our battery partners, and now BMS partners, we are able to expand our reach and provide OEMs with a trusted source to secure the highest quality and compatible power solutions that will ultimately expand their businesses.”

Advertisement

The compatibility program, which launched in May 2021, was created to give OEMs confidence that the battery, BMS and charger combination will provide their electric drive products with best-in-class performance, prolonged battery life and maximum uptime. Through the program, OEMs can view tested algorithms and integrations with Delta-Q’s chargers and a variety of batteries and BMS.

As part of the program, battery and BMS partners receive a ‘Charged by Delta-Q’ marking for use on their products, packaging and marketing materials, which they can utilize as they look to grow their revenue streams and target new industries or regions that Delta-Q currently operates in. The logo signifies to OEMs that the battery or BMS is compatible with Delta-Q’s chargers.