Data Cable appoints new president

Custom cable assembly manufacturer, The Data Cable Co. Inc., Orangeville ON, has named Sandra Starr as the organization’s next president, effective April 1, 2022. Starr will take over from Paul Nelson, who has served as president of Data Cable since 2001 and will retire on March 31, 2022.

Starr has more than 20 years of manufacturing leadership experience within the aerospace, plastics, automotive and transportation industries. She has a proven record of overseeing operations in manufacturing environments with a core focus on team development and delivering customer excellence. Most recently Starr served as the general manger at TFI Aerospace Corp., as well as director of operations/plant manager at Micron Plastics / IMBC blow molding. Both firms are located in Orangeville.

“Sandra is the right leader for Data Cable,” said Paul Nelson, when asked about his successor. “She is already an established business leader in our community, and she fits Data Cable’s culture with her people-centric philosophy and values. Our employees have always been key to our success, especially in our ability to consistently exceed our customer’s expectations year-after-year. With Sandra leading the team, she will ensure that employees and customers remain top priorities.”

“I am very excited for this new opportunity, and to be joining such an established, well-respected company,” said Sandra Starr. “Data Cable has exceptional people. They have excelled at building trusting relationships with our OEM customers by consistently delivering on what they promised, to the highest quality. I look forward to further building on and strengthening our people, so they remain empowered. Data Cable’s customers will continue to receive best in class customer service and high-quality reliable connectivity solutions.”

The Data Cable team thanked Paul Nelson for his enthusiastic leadership, and substantial contributions and impact over the last two decades.

“It has been an honour and a pleasure to have served as Data Cable’s president,” said Nelson. “I am extremely proud of the team we’ve built, the culture we’ve developed, the positive impact we’ve had on our community, and the strong relationships we’ve built with our customers. I wish everyone great success.”