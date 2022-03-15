Covid restrictions in China may impact pcb supply chain

The Covid-19 situation is getting better all around the world, but the city of Shenzhen in the south of China has been placed under new restrictions because of a jump of new cases for at least one week.

As many printed circuit board (pcb) factories are located in that area, pcb and technical parts production could be delayed, depending on the evolution of the situation. China has placed 17.5-million residents of Shenzhen into lockdown, for at least one week, to prevent the growth of positive cases of Covid-19 over the last few weeks. All public transportation and businesses have been closed, including our production plants, located in the city. As a result, the pcb supply chain will most likely be affected.

Prominent pcb player based in Shenzhen, ICAPE Group says it is relying on the firm’s strategic network of partner factories in Asia, the Americas and South Africa to prevent important disruption.

Of the 80 factories in ICAPE’s Network, 11 factories are being impacted. The company’s sourcing, purchasing and logistics departments continuously monitor the si­tuation from company headquarters in China – anticipating and delivering the most logical solutions to customers.