Astrodyne TDI EMI Filters Safety Lab obtains renewal status

Astrodyne TDI, Hackettstown NJ, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of power supplies and EMI Filters, has obtained renewal status with the IECEE as a CTF for its EMI Filter Safety Lab. The program combines quality management and agency testing expertise to ensure proper equipment compliance with requirements detailed by IECEE. The continued partnership with IECEE has allowed the Astrodyne TDI Filters team to retain Intertek SATELLITE Stage 4 status, which provides complete control of product certification, market access and flexibility to better support partners and customer relations.

The IECEE CTF program demands rigorous qualifications by the National Certification Body (NCB), as well as a testing facility that complies with the Quality Management System (QMS) requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. With the maintenance of Stage 4 Intertek SATELLITE status, the Astrodyne TDI EMI Filter team has earned the confidence to conduct meticulous testing. The Stage 4 level of the selected test program provides control of the product construction review, testing, and report preparation without the presence of a regulatory agency.

Fully safety-certified innovative solutions

The Intertek SATELLITE recognition has solidified the Astrodyne TDI EMI Filter group’s reputation as a key player in the EMI/EMC industry. With this recognition, they will continue to bring fully safety-certified innovative solutions to the market.

“With the Stage 4 Intertek SATELLITE and IECEE Customer Test Facility agreements, we prove to have the appropriate physical resources, equipment, and qualified personnel needed to conduct safety testing, equivalent to what would be used for testing within any Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) and CB Scheme Laboratory,” said Jean Houag, EMI Filters safety engineer. “This gives us the appropriate control over our product safety certification program” he added.

Advertisement

The Astrodyne TDI EMI filters testing laboratory scope enables it to achieve both North American and International safety approvals, including UL/IEC 60939-1, 2, 3, and CSA C22.2 #8-13 filter unit standard for electromagnetic interference suppression. The firm is working on an expansion of the scope to include the standard IEC/UL/CSA 61010-1, 60601-1 and UL 508.