Altair acquires Powersim

Altair, a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), acquired Powersim, a market-leading provider of simulation and design tools for power electronics, including power supplies, motor drives, control systems, and microgrids. This acquisition expands Altair’s electronic system design technology into the domain of power electronics.

“Powersim has established a powerful solution that has proven to reduce development costs and time-to-market for thousands of customers around the globe including major companies in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and industrial applications sectors,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “The addition of Powersim’s technologies and experienced technical team, who has deep domain knowledge in power electronics, rounds out Altair’s offerings for electric motor design and many other applications.”

This acquisition includes PSIM, Powersim’s flagship product for design and simulation of power electronics and motor drives. PSIM delivers unbeatable simulation speed while producing accurate system-level results, empowers easy implementation including embedded code generation and seamless adoption in any environment, and provides robust system-level design and simulation for various industrial applications.

“We are proud to have created a technology that has become a known brand in the market and leads the way in power electronics and motor drive simulation,” said Dr. Hua Jin, president and founder, Powersim. “Joining Altair will allow us to further expand use of our technologies to more organizations looking to accelerate their electronic design.”