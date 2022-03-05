Allied upgrades website to enhance customer experience

Allied Electronics & Automation has released several new website upgrades aimed at improving the customer buying experience. In fiscal year 2022, Allied completed a six-phase site search redesign that streamlines search and filtering functions and makes it quicker and easier for customers to find and compare products.

Allied also created a centralized area for customers to manage their email preferences, as well as revamped its order history interface to provide customers with straightforward access to previous orders, order status updates and reordering capabilities. Additional website updates included core performance improvements such as faster page load times and SEO optimization.

Other newly released website features include a redesigned home page, enhanced navigation options, a product comparison tool, a host of new product videos, better clarity regarding product availability, a shopping cart that can be saved, set-it-and-forget-it order scheduling and after-hours support.

“Allied is committed to transforming customer feedback into faster, more informative and more intuitive website features designed to improve the convenience, simplicity and speed of doing business anytime, anywhere and on any device,” said Clark Bachelot, director of digital experience at Allied Electronics & Automation. “And while we’re certainly proud of our most recent rollouts, like our smarter search tools and easy product comparison capabilities, we’re already working on new ways to make customers’ lives easier and give them the effortless online experience they deserve.”