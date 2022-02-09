Wago Canada makes Montreal appointment

WAGO Canada’s Montreal North Territory welcomes its newest regional sales manager, Jeremy Martel. As a graduate of École des métiers du Sud-Ouest de Montréal with a degree in electro mechanics, Martel has spent the last 15 years in sales at the distributor level.

“I’ve worked at companies that have strong distribution networks and relationships, I am someone with lots of ideas and hope I can contribute in both those areas,” says Martel, adding that he is looking forward to hitting the ground running. “As cliché as it sounds, I am really excited about the new challenges,” he says, “From distributors to the automation product line, I feel there is lots of growth opportunity at WAGO.”