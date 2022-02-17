Ultra Librarian and RS Components partner on free 3D models

Ultra Librarian, a global CAD library provider, and RS Components, a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, have teamed up to integrate the Ultra Librarian CAD models library directly into RS’s DesignSpark online platform.

DesignSpark members can now access the Ultra Librarian Parts Finder to access millions of free 3D models, significantly reducing printed circuit board (pcb) design cycle times. The DesignSpark platform is a suite of free-to-use rapid pcb prototyping tools offering schematics unlimited in number and size, unlimited layers, nodes, pads and connections, integration with RS parts libraries, a library editor to create custom libraries, and integration with free DesignSpark mechanical and electrical CAD systems.

CAD models through Ultra Librarian can be accessed by entering a known part number or one or more keywords. CAD models can be viewed then downloaded for free, and then imported directly into DesignSpark or any other major pcb CAD tool.

Advertisement

“Part selection and design-in can be major bottlenecks in the electronic design process, because engineers have to source digital models for each component,” said Carol North, senior digital development manager at RS Components. “Our new partnership with Ultra Librarian solves this problem by adding free, drop-in CAD models via the DesignSpark platform.”