Technum Quebec Innovation Zone to deliver digital tech R&D

The MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI), Bromont QC, has unveiled the Technum Quebec Innovation Zone, a design hub that will focus on digital technologies, from design to commercialization, through prototyping, certification, intellectual property, and low-volume production, reach their full potential to support all Quebec industries.

For nearly 10 years C2MI, now the largest research and development center for electronic systems in Canada, has played a role of innovation multiplier. One of the key elements distinguishing C2MI is its ecosystem of over 300 organizations (companies, academic and research partners, and business network).

“Thanks to this unique ecosystem links are created, and the industrial structure of our society is interconnected and strengthened. C2MI is the catalyst for the entire microelectronic industry and, today’s announcement of Technum Quebec Innovation Zone will allow us to do more and make an even greater difference in our society by expanding this industrial structure by multiplying the number of companies that will benefit from the know-how of an exceptional critical mass,” says Marie-Josée Turgeon, general manager of C2MI.

The ubiquity of electronic systems in a connected and intelligent world are no longer in question. However, to keep Quebec companies at the forefront of technological innovation, it is essential to have an integrated innovation chain in place, and it is this crucial role that is being entrusted to the Technum Québec innovation zone.