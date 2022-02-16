Electronic Products & Technology

SnapEDA CAD Models for all Taiwan Semi products available online

Library includes 3D mechanical models, schematic symbols and pcb footprints

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSC), a global supplier of discrete power electronics devices, LED drivers, analog ICs and ESD protection devices and SnapEDA, a search engine for electronics designers, have made availabile a comprehensive library of CAD models for all TSC components. The library includes 3D mechanical models, schematic symbols, and printed circuit board (pcb) footprints.

By creating a one-stop, comprehensive library of CAD models for the entire catalog of Taiwan Semiconductor components, printed circuit board designers will be able to complete projects faster and more reliably.

Source: SnapEDA

“Engineers are looking for ways to design electronic products faster and better using information they can access in real time, globally,” said vice-president, TSC Products, Sam Wang. “By making our entire product line’s footprint, symbols and 3D models available through an array of channels, we’re doing our part to simplify the electronic designer’s job and promote design-ins with TSC products.”

The library, created and maintained by SnapEDA in collaboration with TSC, is accessible on the SnapEDA and TSC websites and automatically syndicated to TSC-authorized distribution channels, including Digi-Key and. Mouser.

“Today’s engineers want technical resources and documentation at their fingertips 24/7. This is driving them towards digital self-serve product selection experiences,” said Natasha Baker, CEO & founder, SnapEDA.

 

