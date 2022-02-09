Sager’s Custom Solutions Centers earn medical ISO certification

Sager Electronics, a leading North American component distributor, has announced its Custom Solutions Centers in Carrollton, TX and Lisle, IL have received ISO 13485:2016 certification.

Medical device manufacturers highly value the ISO 13485 standard that certifies an organization’s ability to provide products that consistently meet customer and applicable regulatory requirements. The ISO 13485:2016 certification opens an exciting new growth path, enabling Sager to reach leading customers in the rapidly evolving medical sector where safety is paramount.

“The ISO mark is recognized for conveying quality, confidence, trust, and safety,” commented Don Fincher, vice-president of custom solutions for Sager Electronics. “Earning ISO 13485:2016 certification for our power, battery, and thermal final assemblies makes Sager an even stronger player in the medical device assembly space. We’re excited by the opportunities now open to us by having achieved this certification.”