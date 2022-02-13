POET Technologies to supply Celestial AI

POET Technologies Inc., Toronto-based designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data centre and tele-communication markets, has entered into an agreement with Celestial AI to provide multi-laser integrated external light source (ELS) modules using its advanced packaging platform based on the POET Optical Interposer. The agreement includes a contract for continued platform development, along with a purchase order for initial quantities of the advanced modules.

Celestial AI is an Artificial Intelligence accelerator company that has a proprietary technology platform which enables the next generation of high-performance computing solutions. Celestial AI’s mission is to fundamentally transform computing efficiency with their Photonic Fabric technology platform, that uses light for data movement both within chip and between chips. “The customized Optical Interposer platform that we have co-developed with POET is among the most advanced of its kind in high-speed computing,” said David Lazovsky, founder and CEO of Celestial AI. “POET’s Light Engines provide us with precision optical power sources in a highly integrated form factor that meet the requirements for our Orion AI accelerator products.”

Celestial AI’s Orion AI accelerator products serve the AI chipset market that is projected by Omdia to exceed $70 billion in 2025.