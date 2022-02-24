Pcb design curriculum prepares next-gen engineers

EMA Design Automation, a full-service provider and innovator of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) systems solutions, is collaborating with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) to provide college-level printed circuit board (pcb) design courses for electrical engineers. Taught both online and in-person by pcb design industry experts, the courses in the program provide engineers with the skills and tools to excel in the ever-changing technology domain.

Built upon concepts taught in the popular Hitchhiker’s Guide to PCB Design book, this cutting-edge curriculum addresses the industry’s skills gap by providing training and development opportunities in key areas such as design and manufacturing fundamentals, CAD software familiarity, incorporating design for manufacturing and more. This further solidifies EMA’s commitment to empower engineers and support the worldwide EDA market through education.

“EMA is committed to supporting the next generation of engineers by providing them with the skills they need to meet current industry demands,” said Manny Marcano, president and CEO of EMA Design Automation. “Students want to excel in the workplace, and our goal is to empower them with access to training and courses that will help them acquire the skills employers are actively looking for.”

Critical skills and specialized knowledge

EMA sponsored the creation of this new curriculum, which was developed and reviewed by a team of pcb design experts. Cadence OrCAD software for this course was donated in collaboration with Cadence, allowing for hands-on design instruction. EMA is also offering students the chance to become OrCAD certified as part of this course, helping them prove their mastery of one of the most popular pcb design tools in the market.

“Ongoing learning is essential in acquiring the critical skills and specialized knowledge necessary to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce,” said Dr. David Junkin, Academic Network Program Director for Cadence. “Cadence is proud to support both EMA and RIT in their efforts to make learning pcb design easily accessible to new engineers. With knowledge and understanding of this critical skill, they can continue to solve complex technological challenges and drive innovation for the next generation of electronic devices.”

Curriculum delivers technological – higher-level skills

The industry is currently experiencing a critical shortage in trained pcb professionals due to the lack of training and mentorship opportunities. According to PCD&F’s annual industry survey, within the next 15 years, 78% of pcb designers will no longer work in the field due to retirements. This makes advanced pcb design courses essential to keep up with industry demand.

“RIT is leading the way by continuing to provide timely and relevant learning opportunities that address in-demand knowledge and skills,” said Dr. Lee, acting department chair for the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology at RIT. “Our collaboration with EMA allows us to do just that. This curriculum will provide engineers with a combination of the technological and higher-level skills necessary to succeed in this rapidly-changing industry.”