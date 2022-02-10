Opsens extends supply deal with Abiomed

OpSens Inc., a Quebec City-based specialists in cardiology medical instrumentation, announced a four-year extension to the supply agreement with Abiomed, Inc. to continue instrumentation of Abiomed’s Impella Heart Pump with OpSens’ patented optical sensor until April 2028.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing collaboration with Abiomed for the integration of our optical sensor technology into the Impella heart pump. This partnership clearly highlights the benefits of our technology for cardiac applications, demonstrating the accuracy of the extent and quality of our manufacturing capabilities,” said Louis Laflamme , president and CEO of Opsens.

Primarily focused on interventional cardiology, Opsens provides an optical guidewire for pressure measurement (OptoWire) which aims to improve the clinical outcomes of patients with coronary artery disease. This second-generation guidewire, designed to provide the industry’s lowest drift and excellent lesion access, has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.