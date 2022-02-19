Newark unveils IoT tech design resource hub

Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, has expanded the Technical Resources Hub to include new exclusive resources offering a deep dive into Industry 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT) design and wide-ranging hot topics for electronic development engineers. The Technical Resources Hub is designed to provide engineers with comprehensive advice and training to support every stage of new product design.

Innovation in IoT and Industrial IoT technologies is accelerating rapidly as the push toward greater automation and interconnectivity becomes a focal point for many critical industries. Engineers can now drill deeper into the different areas of IoT design and Industry 4.0 on the Technical Resources Hub with the addition of a ‘How To’ content series covering all stages of designing and implementing systems through to enabling integration via the cloud.

Design-in specific technologies

The ‘How To’ series features several short, instructional articles, teaching engineers how to design-in specific technologies and develop skills associated with implementing Industry 4.0 as well as more general IoT based designs. Instructional articles recently added to the Technical Resources Hub cover topics from ‘How to Implement different types of edge computing for Smart Factory applications’ to ‘How to establish control access to shop floor systems via gateways’ and much more.

“Our new Technical Resources Hub is designed to share inspiration and knowledge, support component selection and enable upskilling with essential learning modules and resources,” says Cliff Ortmeyer, global head of technical marketing, Newark. “We are committed to providing maximum support to our customers through our online tools that accelerate the design process to bring products to market much faster.”

Wireless, sensing, power management, motor control, lighting and display

The Newark Technical Resources Hub features a comprehensive range of technical articles and application notes, whitepapers, webinars and podcasts, projects and training modules, videos and eBooks. Visitors can access innovative information on a number of technologies and applications along with valuable calculators, conversion charts and online component selection tools.

For easy navigation, the hub also includes pages focused on specific technologies, such as wireless, sensing, power management, motor control, lighting and display; alongside complementary application pages covering the IoT, transportation, medical, maintenance, safety and more.