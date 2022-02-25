Newark signs global disty deal with Jabil Cutting Tools

Global distributor of electronic components, Newark, has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Jabil Cutting Tools. Customers globally can now access an in-stock range of industry-leading cutting tools available for fast delivery. Jabil is recognized as a powerhouse in electronics manufacturing, and this is the first time the company has offered products through high service distribution.

Newark is now stocking a range of products available for fast delivery from Jabil, such as the long-lasting high precision DK20004JS End Millfor mold steel. The DK20004JS is an ideal cutting solution for finishing and fine machining Mold Steel HRC 50±2 material used in industrial manufacturing operations. The cutter has a flute diameter 2mm tolerance +0/ -0.01mm with radius tolerance of ±0.01mm and a shank diameter of 4mm and a total length of 45mm. Jabil in-house coating capability extends the cutter’s lifespan and performance.

Precision cutting tools

DK01001ZO CBN ball endmill is another solution for high quality surface machining and high precision for mold steel HRC 50-68, the tool has a flute diameter 1mm with tolerance +0/-0.01mm and radius 0.5mm with tolerance ±0.003mm. Shank diameter 4mm and total length of 50mm.

“Jabil is a huge player in the market and new to the high service distribution space. We are delighted they have partnered with Newark, and are excited to bring their exceptional range of precision cutting tools for advanced manufacturing to our customers globally,” says James McGregor, global head of test, tools and production supplies at Newark.

Automation process technologies

Jabil products have been used in advanced manufacturing operations for decades, serving key markets including automotive, smart home, defense and aerospace, energy, industrial and building, healthcare, packaged goods, networking, photonics, transportation and more. Jabil specializes in the development of high-quality products and components that are combined with the latest automation process technologies to create high precision tools with a guaranteed long lifespan. The company’s innovative designs are optimized for performance and manufacturability and can be customized for rapid prototyping to accelerate new product development.

Newark offers a full range of market-leading test, tools and production supplies from stock to support electronic design and test, with no minimum order value and an educational discount program. Customers have free access to online resources, data sheets, applications notes, videos, webinars and podcasts with excellent customer and technical support available 24/5 in local language.

Partner with Würth to assist e-mobility developers

Newark has also recently launched a new campaign in partnership with Würth Elektronik to support electric mobility (e-mobility) developers in their projects. Both firms will aim to provide a wide range of electronic components, expert knowledge and added-value services to help EV product developers overcome design challenges and achieve their goals.

The rapid growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market is evidence of an irreversible shift to electric mobility. However, developers still face a range of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) problems when designing e-mobility applications.