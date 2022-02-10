Newark launches power management hub

Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has launched a comprehensive new online hub for power management technology and solutions.

Customers can access the hub for new featured products and applications and learn more about power management through engaging content and resources such as videos, articles, and training modules. Additionally, customers will find a wide range of power management solutions from market-leading manufacturers such as ABB, Eaton and Molex.

Power management allows for improved control of energy expenditures, increased safety and environmental effect mitigation. It provides a highly integrated, high-performance architecture for a broad range of application categories, such as storage computing, networking, telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics.