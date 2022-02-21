Newark becomes distribution partner of Astrodyne TDI

Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, has announced Astrodyne TDI as its distribution partner in North America. Astrodyne TDI provides durable and dependable EMI filters for a variety of applications including industrial, professional-grade appliances, medical, aerospace, semiconductor, and military.

Through this partnership, Newark will stock Astrodyne TDI’s full suite of standard EMI filters, including single-phase, three-phase, IEC inlet, and power modules for an extensive variety of applications that require ‘plug and play’ EMI/EMC filter integration.

EMI/EMC filters are gaining traction owing to their ability to offer protection from the impact of electromagnetic interference, which can lead to equipment malfunction, and failure to meet EMC compliance.

“Newark aims to offer our community of designers and engineers the very best range of products from the world’s leading manufacturers.” said Dave Beck, head of product management, IP&E at Newark. “Astrodyne TDI offers some of the most reliable and durable designs in the market, where safety is such an important focus. We are delighted to bring this range to our customers.”