Electronic Products & Technology

Newark becomes distribution partner of Astrodyne TDI

Products address EMI/EMC filter requirements for demanding applications worldwide

February 21, 2022  EP&T Magazine


Electronics
distribution

Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, has announced Astrodyne TDI as its distribution partner in North America. Astrodyne TDI provides durable and dependable EMI filters for a variety of applications including industrial, professional-grade appliances, medical, aerospace, semiconductor, and military.

Through this partnership, Newark will stock Astrodyne TDI’s full suite of standard EMI filters, including single-phase, three-phase, IEC inlet, and power modules for an extensive variety of applications that require ‘plug and play’ EMI/EMC filter integration.

Astrodyne TDI manufactures a full suite of standard EMI filters.

EMI/EMC filters are gaining traction owing to their ability to offer protection from the impact of electromagnetic interference, which can lead to equipment malfunction, and failure to meet EMC compliance.

“Newark aims to offer our community of designers and engineers the very best range of products from the world’s leading manufacturers.” said Dave Beck, head of product management, IP&E at Newark. “Astrodyne TDI offers some of the most reliable and durable designs in the market, where safety is such an important focus. We are delighted to bring this range to our customers.”

Advertisement

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Astrodyne acquires Filter Concepts
Astrodyne TDI expands in Silicon Valley
Newark element14 and Altium sign exclusive master distribution agreement
Newark element14 and Altium sign exclusive master distribution agreement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*