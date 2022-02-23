Mouser’s disty centre expands state-of-the-art capabilities

Electronic component distributor Mouser Electronics Inc. continues its investment in state-of-the-art automation in its global distribution centre to increase order processing, accuracy and speed, helping customers further reduce time-to-market.

This spring, Mouser will have 120 vertical lift modules (VLMs) installed, the largest VLM installation in the world. VLMs are essentially giant vertical filing cabinets, complete with shelves and an automated extractor to bring the components to the employee’s workstation. This increases efficiency and floor space and can reduce an employee’s walking time by 45% or more.

Giant vertical filing cabinets

In addition to the massive VML installation, Mouser’s distribution centre features multiple Ultipack and I-Pack machines — a sophisticated automated system for sealing and labeling shipments that can process up to 14 orders per minute — as well as an OPEX Perfect Pick system for consolidation and an AutoStore system.

“Incorporating the latest in distribution centre automation helps us meet our goal of providing exceptional customer service,” says Pete Shopp, Mouser Electronics’ senior vice-president of business operations. “The tools and systems we’ve put in place offer another way we can help shorten our customers’ time to market.”

Mouser’s massive global distribution centre, located on the 78-acre campus of its corporate headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, handles a vast inventory of more than 1 million unique SKUs for products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands.