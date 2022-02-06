Mouser offers resources for harsh environment applications

Mouser Electronics Inc., distributors specializing in New Product Introduction (NPI) support, has endeavoured to provide engineers with the latest information and resources to build their designs. The global authorized distributor’s expansive harsh environments content stream offers articles, products, blogs and diagrams that provide necessary information that supports engineers through their entire design phase.

“Now more than ever, applications require electronics that are designed to operate in a variety of conditions. This makes it crucial that engineers plan for harsh environments prior to the design stage of development,” says Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Mouser is here to guide customers through the planning process by offering a steady stream of content, services and tools.”

Mouser offers a wealth of resources, including videos, blog posts and product information, to assist in design. The harsh environments content stream includes a varied collection of technical articles that cover applications ranging from railway and industrial to space and aquatic.

Mouser stocks the industry’s widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, including the following products ideal for use in harsh environments:

* Phoenix Contact M12 connectors feature cross-manufacturer connection compatibility to ensure wide availability worldwide, making them well-suited for railway applications, industrial machinery, factory automation and more.

* TE Connectivity’s Measurement Specialties MS5837-02BA06 pressure sensor modules are ultra-small gel-filled pressure sensors optimized for altimeter and barometer applications. These pressure sensor modules enable improved endurance in chlorine environments.

* KEMET Electronics F863 film capacitors are most ideal for harsh environmental conditions and meet demanding AEC-Q200 qualification requirements.

To visit Mouser’s harsh environment content stream, go to https://resources.mouser.com/harsh-environments.