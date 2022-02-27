Maplesoft opens subsidiary in Shanghai

Maplesoft announced it will expand its direct operations in China by establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in Shanghai. With this expansion, Waterloo-based Maplesoft has gone from sharing operations in China with their partner company, Noesis (fellow Cybernet Group Company subsidiary), to sole occupants of a new office staffed by local experts.

As the leading provider of high-performance software tools for mathematics and engineering, demand for Maplesoft products and solutions is high. With this expanded local presence, Maplesoft now has the capacity to help more Chinese customers realize the full potential of Maplesoft’s products.

Strengthens local presence

“The opening of a wholly owned subsidiary in China demonstrates Maplesoft’s confidence and commitment to the China market. Maplesoft has many customers and partnerships in China in both the education and industrial markets, and this expansion further strengthens our local presence and ability to deliver world-class solutions to the Chinese people,” says Henry Jiang, Country Manager, Maplesoft China. “With this announcement, we are laying the foundation for accelerated growth in China.”

A leading provider of high-performance software tools for engineering, science, and mathematics, Maplesoft’s product suite includes Maple, a powerful math engine; Maple Flow, math software for engineering calculations; MapleSim, the advanced system-level modeling and simulation tool; and MapleMBSE, which supports a model-based systems engineering approach to requirements management.

Additionally, Maplesoft will represent our fellow Cybernet Group subsidiary, Sigmetrix LLC, in China. Sigmetrix products available from Maplesoft China include CETOL 6σ, a fully-integrated 3D tolerance analysis solution, EZtol, a 1D analysis tool, and GD&T Advisor, a tool that provides expert guidance on the correct application of GD&T/GPS. Maplesoft will also continue to act as a reseller in China for online education solutions provider, DigitalEd, a company that Maplesoft spun out into its own corporation in 2018.