IoT conference coming to Calgary this spring

To industry members across Canada, the rapid acceptance and acceleration of the Internet of Things (IoT) within the electronic design sphere is obvious. Thus the timing for a conference with specific focus on IoT solutions is ripe.

An inaugural event – IoT North Conference – will aim to bring together more than 350 delegates, 1,000 visitors and 30 sessions to the BMO Centre – Stampede Park in Calgary on March 30 and 31. The event will take place in-person and virtually online.

Opportunities in IoT are virtually limitless and have already permeated a wide variety of sectors in Canada, with reports claiming 81% of Canadian businesses adopted IoT solutions in 2020. As Canadian companies look to automate and make their operations more agile, computerized and efficient, where do they go next? IoT North Conference will dive deep into the current state of IoT and its next-generation developments to discover how Canadian organizations can seize the IoT opportunity to their advantage and discuss where and how Canada can leverage the IoT to the fullest.

The conference promises to provide insights from more than 80 speakers sharing their expert industry knowledge in the forms of dynamic panel discussions, in-depth roundtables, and technical presentations.

“When we talk IoT, we should also talk IoP…the Internet of People. The power of this conference is in how it collaboratively convenes expertise and perspectives across a very broad spectrum and brings them into a singular focus,” says Whitelaw, managing director, strategy and sustainability at geoLOGIC systems and JWN Energy.

IoT development and cross-border investment

Notable agenda highlights include Doug Schweitzer, Alberta’s Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation, who will open the conference with a welcoming address to attendees. An in-depth panel discussion on energy-efficient IoT technologies that can help your business reduce its carbon footprint and achieve emission targets featuring experts Nannette Ho-Covernton, sustainability leader, Spartan Controls, Dr. Steve Liang, founder & CTO, SensorUp, and Marshall Berkin, vice-president, industry solutions, TELUS Business Solutions.

As well, a roundtable will be presented for entrepreneurs and start-ups covering topics such as angel investing, policies, programs, and accelerators to support IoT development and cross-border investment.

“Technology and innovation are essential to push us forward, and Alberta’s innovators are some of the best and brightest. Conferences like this will help innovators from both Alberta and Canada further spur innovation, collaboration, and growth,” says Doug Schweitzer, Alberta’s Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. “Years from now, some of the new solutions and successes that are celebrated will be able to trace their way to conversations and connections made at the IoT North Conference in Calgary.”

The first set of speakers being announced includes:

Bill Whitelaw , managing director, strategy and sustainability at geoLOGIC systems and JWN Energy

, managing director, strategy and sustainability at geoLOGIC systems and JWN Energy Brenda Beckedorf , executive director, Alberta IoT Association

, executive director, Alberta IoT Association Cam Linke , CEO, Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii)

, CEO, Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) Cara Wolf , CEO, Ammolite Analytx

, CEO, Ammolite Analytx Steve Liang , founder & CTO, SensorUp; professor & Rogers IoT research chair at U of C

, founder & CTO, SensorUp; professor & Rogers IoT research chair at U of C Mark Collins , founder, F2Factor

, founder, F2Factor Marshall Berkin , vice-president, industry solutions, TELUS Business

, vice-president, industry solutions, TELUS Business Michel Langelier , CEO, AIoT Canada

, CEO, AIoT Canada Neeraj Gupta , chief strategy officer, Attabotics

, chief strategy officer, Attabotics Wilson Acton, president & CEO, ALCO Ventures

A wide range of companies have confirmed their participation at IoT North Conference. Among those involved to date include:

August Electronics

Health Cities

Osperity

Tektelic

TELUS Business

Further speakers and organizations, as well as sponsors, will be communicated over the next several weeks. Up-to-date information on the agenda and participants can be found on the event website at www.iotnorthconference.ca