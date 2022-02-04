IBM and Quebec gov’t launch groundbreaking partnership

The Government of Quebec and IBM have announced plans for a new partnership to further establish Quebec as a leading technology hub in the development of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and high-performance computing through the launch of the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator. The new technology hub aims to focus on developing new projects, collaborations, and skills-building initiatives in crucial areas of research such as energy, life sciences and sustainability.

The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator will work in alignment with the goals of the Government of Quebec’s Quantum Innovation Zone in Sherbrooke and Microelectronics Innovation Zone in Bromont, promoting the use of advanced technology across the province. Working with partners in the scientific research and private sectors, the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator plans to make advances using computational technologies such as:

Quantum computing: Leveraging an IBM Quantum System One to be deployed at IBM’s Bromont facility for the use of partners to facilitate the mission of the Government of Quebec’s Innovation Zones, the Discovery Accelerator will explore complex problems including the modeling of new materials and how quantum computing can be used as part of broader sustainability efforts.

AI: IBM-Quebec Discovery Accelerator teams will use a range of artificial intelligence models to explore use cases such as the discovery of new drugs.

High performance computing: The Discovery Accelerator will leverage a major base of high-performance computing (HPC) in order to integrate classical and quantum technology to explore various scientific challenges.

The confluence of these technologies through the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator in Quebec represents a further step in promoting technology development in the region to expand the horizons of computation, and builds on IBM’s deep knowledge of semiconductor design and packaging, including the work carried out IBM’s facility in Bromont, Quebec.

Quantum science is the future

“Quebec’s potential to innovate in high technology and be a leader in the economy of the future is immense. We have world-class universities, creative entrepreneurs and talented workers. The dedicated IBM quantum computer will pave the way for us to make incredible progress in areas such as artificial intelligence and modeling. Quantum science is the future of computing. With our innovation zone, we’re positioning ourselves at the forefront of this future,” said François Legault, Premier of Quebec.