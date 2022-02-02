Fleming College joins CNDN

CMC Microsystems, Canada’s leading hardware technology facilitator and manager of Canada’s National Design Network (CNDN) is pleased to welcome Fleming College to CNDN.

By joining CNDN, student and faculty innovators at Fleming gain access to CMC’s extensive offering of world-class platforms to design, make, and test their ideas. These resources, as well as access to CMC’s ecosystem of researchers, start-ups and entrepreneurs will help students develop skills they need to thrive in the competitive, advanced technology marketplace.

Located in Peterborough Ontario, Fleming College has a proven track record in applied science and research – tackling practical problems and developing innovative solutions to real-world challenges. For example, The Centre for Advancement in Mechatronics and Industrial Internet of Things (CAMIIT), established in 2020. Geared for industrial areas using the Internet of Things (IoT), set for explosive growth, CAMIIT carries out applied research focused on supporting the development, advancement, and commercialization of embedded systems, microelectronics, and mechatronics systems.

Colleges & institutes in Canada are research partners of choice

CMC president and CEO Gordon Harling saw a great fit for Fleming College in CNDN. “Turning ideas into reality is especially challenging in the advanced technology space and requires ready access to the most advanced platforms and expertise. We are delighted to provide innovators at Fleming with simplified access to the world’s finest platforms to create new products, services, and processes to help drive the Canadian innovation and economic development forward.”

Colleges and institutes across Canada have become research partners of choice by helping thousands of businesses, entrepreneurs, and social enterprises find state-of-the-art solutions to their challenges. For Fereydoon Diba, Lead Research Scientist at CAMIIT, joining CNDN is another way to give their student and researchers simplified access to the best possible tools while contributing to innovation in Canada.

“Joining CNDN and CMC Microsystems provides us with a complete innovation ecosystem. From accessing state of the art design and fabrication services, to partnering with a national community of businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs, this is an important step for our students, researchers and start-ups at Fleming College” concluded Dr. Diba.