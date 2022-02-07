EPTECH Show dates adjusted in 2022

The return of Canada’s only trade show series focused on the electronic design and engineering market will be delayed slightly in 2022. Ongoing government mandates for public gatherings this winter/spring have delayed the eagerly anticipated re-launch of these in-person trade events.

But, the good news is that they will be returning ‘live’ to most of their familiar markets, kicking-off in Vancouver on June 2nd. In 2022, EPTECH will also be traveling to Markham on June 15th, Montreal on September 13th, Quebec City on September 15th, Mississauga on October 13th, and wrapping up in Calgary on October 19th.

“If there is anything we’ve all learned in this pandemic, it’s that flexibility is the key,” says show manager Scott Atkinson. “While Omicron put a wrench in our original plan, we feel that delaying the start of our shows from the regular schedule would allow us to safely return to in person events. We anticipate a great deal of enthusiasm within the Canadian electronics industry to return to EPTECH after an extended layoff. We look forward to seeing everyone in person again.”

Free to attend for trade and industry professionals, the show provides exclusive face-to-face networking with suppliers in the industry. Each show often delivers electronic experts in seminars scheduled throughout the day. From 10am-4pm attendees can browse the exhibit show floor – connect and gain insights on upcoming products in the industry. Exhibitors representing the full spectrum of solutions from components, software, distribution, CEM services, test solutions.

Exhibiting

“Our shows remain a valuable tool for industry vendors and suppliers looking to generate leads in each of Canada’s prominent electronic markets,” Atkinson adds.

Operated by EP&T Magazine, EPTECH coast-to-coast national electronics shows are always located in high-technology areas of Canada. For further information on exhibiting at the show, visit https://www.eptech.ca or contact Scott Atkinson at (437) 995-4651 satkinson@annexbusinessmedia.com.