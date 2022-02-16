Digi-Key reaches disty agreement with EPC Space

Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution agreement with EPC Space’s line of radiation hardened (rad hard) GaN-on-silicon transistors and ICs, which are packaged, tested, and qualified for satellite and high-reliability applications.

Spanning a range of 40 V to 300 V, EPC Space offers a family of rad hard enhancement mode power transistors. These power transistors demonstrate significant performance advantages over competitive silicon-based rad hard power MOSFETs. EPC Space technology produces GaN devices that are smaller, have lower resistance, and have many times superior switching performance compared to silicon solutions.

“The addition of EPC Space’s rad hard gallium nitride-based power management products completes the entire EPC’s product portfolio through Digi-Key and brings intriguing next-generation breakthrough benefits to existing silicon-based solutions,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these innovative products to the high reliability engineering community.”

“Digi-Key has the fastest global logistics and the most efficient supply chain to service customers from early engineering through volume production,” said Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space. “Digi-Key’s world-class distribution capabilities will translate into fast and easy service to our global customers who want to access the entire line of EPC’s GaN power device products to replace their less-efficient, more costly silicon solutions.”

Digi-Key will also distribute EPC Space’s family of rad hard enhancement mode GaN drivers and power stages. Rad hard GaN drivers are optimized to drive rad hard GaN transistors in critical spaceborne systems. Rad hard power stages integrate a high-speed gate drive circuit with power switches to provide a monolithic complete power stage in a tiny footprint for smaller, lower weight systems.