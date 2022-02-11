Compact antennas serve WiFi 6, WiFi 6E applications

LINX TECHNOLOGIES ANT-W63-MON series antennas supports both WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E applications in the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. Units provide improved performance in a compact size making suitable for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Product series features compact monopole tilt/swivel whip antennas that work with multiple ground plane configurations. Product’s hinged design allows for the antenna to be positioned for optimum performance. Devices are available with an SMA plug (male pin) or an RP-SMA plug (female socket) connector.

click here for more info