Avnet and Device Authority partner on IoT device security management

Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider, and Device Authority, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), have entered into an agreement designed to accelerate and scale IoT deployments worldwide. Device Authority has joined Avnet’s IoTConnect Partner Program with a shared goal to provide customers with seamless, industry leading IoT system designs on Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform.

The agreement will combine both firms technologies to help customers worldwide manage and protect their connected device infrastructure. Avnet will integrate Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform into its cloud-based device management platform, IoTConnect. This integration will allow device makers to secure and manage the full identity lifecycle of their devices through Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform.

Proliferation of IoT devices is growing

“Many IoT deployments lack built-in security to counter threats, so our industry-first solution securely manages IoT devices throughout the entire value chain, from chip manufacturer through device-makers, and to end customers across multiple sectors,” said Lou Lutostanski, vice president of IoT, Avnet. “By integrating device identity lifecycle management into Avnet’s IoTConnect solution, we’re enabling users to manage devices built on multiple different technologies and platforms through a single pane of glass. With that visibility and access to key features such as delivering and managing PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) certificates all in one platform, our customers can deploy a sustainable long-term IoT security strategy more confidently.”

“The proliferation of IoT devices is growing at an accelerating rate. Device-based security must start with a strong identity and include recognition of the full lifecycle those devices will experience from initial registration to end-of-life. Avnet’s global reach, and the device management capabilities of their IoTConnect platform combined with our KeyScaler platform brings a new level of IoT security to our joint customers,” said Darron Antill, CEO, Device Authority.