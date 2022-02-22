AMD named fastest-growing semiconductor brand

AMD has been named the fastest-growing semiconductor brand of 2022, according to the latest report by leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, brand valuation consultancy. The brand has seen an impressive growth of 122% over the past year to US$6.1 billion, up from US$2.7 billion in 2021.

Every year, Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publishes nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. For the first time, the world’s top 20 most valuable and strongest semiconductor brands are included in a separate industry ranking.

AMD’s brand value ballooned by 318%

AMD has seen the highest rate of growth among the world’s top 20 semiconductor brands included in the ranking, more than doubling in brand value in just a year. When considering a broader two-year timeframe, AMD’s brand value has increased by a shocking 318%. This growth can be attributed to the company’s leadership in high-performance products powering cloud services, data centers, PCs, and game consoles.

The Chair and CEO of the semiconductor industry’s star performer, Dr. Lisa Su has also been recognized in the Brand Finance Brand Guardianship Index 2022 as the highest ranked woman, claiming 10th place overall. The Index ranks the world’s top 250 chief executives according to how well they manage and grow their company’s brand. The ranking is informed by the results of an original survey of over 1,000 market analysts and journalists. Dr. Su’s leadership of a tech company is unfortunately a rarity, with most being run by male CEOs. This is reflected in the ranking, with only five female CEOs in the top 100.

Advertisement

“Ultimately, the role of a brand guardian is to build brand and business value. Our ranking recognizes those who are building business value in a sustainable manner, by balancing the needs of all stakeholders – employees, investors, and the wider society,” says David Haigh, chairman & CEO of Brand Finance.

click here to view the report.