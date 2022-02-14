AMD gets approvals for acquisition of Xilinx

AMD announced that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with the acquisition of Xilinx Inc. With the exception of the remaining customary closing conditions, all conditions to the transaction closing have been satisfied and the company expects the transaction to close today (Feb 14).

AMD announced its intention to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction on October 27, 2020. The transaction brings together two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and intelligent end devices.

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies, the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive computing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies – from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry.