Advantech Wireless lands big contracts

Advantech Wireless Technologies, a subsidiary of Toronto-based Baylin Technologies Inc., was recently awarded a multi-year contract to supply SSPA systems to a US-based sports video broadcast company. The systems will be integrated into a fleet of hundreds of mobile satellite communications trucks for the purpose of broadcasting live sporting events. The retrofit will begin in Q1 2022.

Additionally, Advantech received an award from a major Latin American customer to supply SSPAs for a military RADAR system. In this instance, the amplifiers will enable the simultaneous tasks of surveillance, classification, location, and graphic visualization of aerial targets. This award is a multi-year supply agreement.

Also, in the SSPA category, Advantech received a substantial order from a major telecommunications operator for more than 100 SSPA systems and more than 100 frequency converters for a network that provides communications links between schools, post offices and other state government facilities. Many of the sites are located in extremely rural locations in the United States.

Quality of work by engineering & production teams

“The perseverance and excellence of our Advantech team is commendable”, said Baylin CEO Leighton Carroll. “Our teams in Montreal and the United States have been working throughout the pandemic on innovative products that clearly are needed today and in the future. The quality of work by our engineering and production teams provides the impetus for the sales organization to win these new multi-year project placements with key customers.”

Advertisement

“I am very pleased with the work our teams have accomplished,” said John Restivo, President of Advantech. “The innovations we have developed allow us to compete very effectively at a positive time for the satellite communications industry.”