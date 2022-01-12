XTPL and Nano Dimension collaborate on next-gen conductive nanoink

XTPL, a global supplier of nanoprinting solutions for the electronics market and Nano Dimension Ltd., will collaborate on development of a special formulation of conductive ink based on metallic nanoparticles for Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). Nano Dimension is an industry leader in additively manufactured electronics (AME)/3D-printed electronics (PE), and micro additive manufacturing (Micro-AM).

Under this collaboration, XTPL and Nano Dimension will focus on the development of new nano-particle ink for AME applications, enabling high conductivity and high performance ink suitable for 3D inkjet printing.

“We strongly believe that the combination of market position and technological solutions of Nano Dimension, together with XTPL’s competitive technology and know-how of producing high-performance conductive inks, will together contribute to the development of the AME market”, said Filip Granek, the CEO of XTPL S.A.

“Adding new materials to our portfolio is a key strategic aim for the company, and in addition to in-house development of dielectric and conductive ink, we partner with material companies to expand our material portfolio for different applications” said Hanan Gino, Chief Product Officer of Nano Dimension. “The expertise of XTPL will enable our customers to more easily develop new classes of High-Performance Electronic Devices (HI-PEDS®) on our AME solutions” he added.